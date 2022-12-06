It’s a brave new world. The most hotly- anticipated car on the planet right now may very well be the all-new 2023 Toyota Prius. That be a surprise to everyone, but that doesn’t matter right now. What does matter is the fact that we are about to drive it. Because of that, we want to know what you want to know about Toyota’s latest hybrid.

There are some things we already know about the fifth-generation car. The big news here – other than the very pretty styling – is the manufacturer-estimated 57 combined miles per gallon the Prius will supposedly get as it rides on the company’s second-generation TNGA-C platform that it shares with other vehicles like the Corolla and C-HR.

Under the hood of the base model Prius is a 2.0-liter straight four paired with an all-new lithium-ion battery pack that pumps out 194 horsepower on front-wheel drive Prii and 196 horsepower if you opt for all-wheel drive. 0-60 times are quoted at 7.2 second and 7 seconds, respectively.

If that isn’t enough for you, you can step up to the plug-in Prius Prime. It’s without a doubt the highest-performance Prius ever. The car puts out 220 total horsepower and can sprint to 60 mph in a manufacturer-claimed 6.6 seconds. Throw in the claim that the new Prime will get 50 percent more all-electric driving range than the previous generation, and you’ve got quite a package.

Stylistically, everything is new inside and out. Toyota says the new Prius is two inches lower and one inch wider than the fourth-generation car, which the automaker says will give the car a sportier feel. The whole package just looks so deeply good. I can hardly believe it’s actually a Prius. Inside, the giant, portrait oriented touchscreen is gone in favor of a pair of different landscape units (depending on what trim you go for).

Anyway, those are some of the highlights of the fifth-generation Prius, but there’s still plenty of questions left to be asked. So, drop down below and let us know what you want to know about Toyota’s standard bearer hybrid.