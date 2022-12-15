In November, Toyota unveiled the all-new 2023 Prius to the world. People were immediately taken aback by the fact that this car ± a Prius for God’s sake — is actually really really good looking.

That idea was further solidified when we were able to get up close and personal with the car, checking out its every angle. Now, Toyota has been kind enough to bless us with pictures of the Prius from just about every angle. As a Christmas present we’ve decided to share some of them with you.

So, sit back, relax, and bask in the glory that is the fifth-generation 2023 Toyota Prius’s styling.