2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: What Do You Want to Know?

Since the Toyota Corolla Cross was added to Toyota’s lineup for the 2022 model year, it’s proven to be a very popular model for the Japanese automaker. But, in my opinion, one thing was keeping it from being a true Toyota: It wasn’t a hybrid. You see, Toyota currently has twelve hybrids in its stable, but the Corolla Cross wasn’t one of them… until now.

In June of 2022, Toyota showed the world the Corolla Cross Hybrid – the 13th gas-electric vehicle in its lineup. Now, we’re getting our chance to finally drive it, but before we do, we want to know what you want to know. What are your questions? What are your queries? What little thing about the Corolla Cross Hybrid just gets you going to the point you need me to take a closer look?

We’ll get a few of the basics out of the way. When it comes to a hybrid, gas mileage is paramount. Toyota says it’ll hit 37 mpg combined regardless of the trim you go for. That’s well off the pace set by the 2023 Prius at 57 mpg combined and the 2023 Corolla Hybrid’s 50 mpg combined, but the Corolla Cross Hybrid is a bigger vehicle with all-wheel drive. There’s only so much you can do with physics, unfortunately.

In terms of power, the Corolla Cross Hybrid makes a manufacturer claimed 194 horsepower out of Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system. That’s enough oomph to get the Cross Hybrid from 0-60 in right around 8 seconds. It’ll also come in five different trim levels: LE, XLE, S, SE and XSE.

Inside there’s your normal fair of USB ports, blind spot warnings, and other safety features that you’d expect in any modern car. Toyota says it is going to be built at its plant in Huntsville, Alabama which it shares with Mazda. Right now, there’s no word on pricing for the hybrid, but the regular Corolla Cross starts at $24,395 (including $1,335 for destination).

