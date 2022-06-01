For 2023, Toyota is adding an eleventh hybrid to its lineup in the form of the Corrolla Cross Hybrid. Already one of the most efficient crossovers on the market, the Corolla Cross Hybrid’s efficiency moves it to the top of the pack with 37 mpg .

While the Corolla Cross is based on the Corolla, the crossover version has different drivetrain setups. The Corolla Cross gets more power ( because it’s heavier), a nd the new Corolla Cross Hybrid is now the most powerful Corolla Cross you can buy. With Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system and mandatory all-wheel drive, the Cross Hybrid makes 194 hp and is good for a promised 0-60 time around 8 seconds. Toyota says that the Corolla Cross Hybrid will deliver 37 mpg combined, no matter what trim level you choose .

Advertisement

Speaking of trims, the Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in five trims — two basic ones and three sporty ones: LE, XLE, S, SE, and XSE.

Moving up to the sporty trims gains you a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters, 17- or 18-inch wheels, a blind-spot monitor, and rear cross-traffic alert. SE and XSE trims will also come in trim- specific two-tone paint jobs with a black roof and bottom colors including Acidic Blast (shown above) , Blue Crush Metallic , or Sonic Silver .

Advertisement

Toyota will build the Corolla Cross Hybrid at its Huntsville, Alabama plant. A joint venture with Mazda, Toyota says it can build 150,000 Corolla Crosses a year there. While there’s no word on pricing yet, expect the hybrid version to start a bit above the standard Corolla Cross and its $22,445 base price.

