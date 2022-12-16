You Get One Guess: What Company’s Container Ship Got Stuck Off The Chesapeake? (March 14, 2022)



Let’s play a fun little guessing game. Right now, there’s a cargo ship stuck in the shallows of the Chesapeake Bay off the coast of Gibson Island, Maryland. You have one shot, one opportunity to guess the name of the company that owns that ship. Lock in your guess now if you can, but I’ll give you three hints before the big reveal:

1) The company name is painted full-height along the side of the ship.



2) The first half of the company’s name is also the first half of the ship’s name.

3) The boat is red, white, and green.

