Here at Jalopnik, we go far beyond covering cars, trucks and SUVs. Every once in a while we get to dabble in other topics of transportation. One of my favorites: Ships. Whether we’re gawking at their absurd size, judging the fact they won’t bring your ex-wife back, or watching dozens of people get into a fight on a cruise, there was no shortage of boat news this year.
We decided to take it upon ourselves to round up the best big-boat stories we wrote this year. Remember when that ship sank with thousands of brand-new cars on it? Or how about when an infamous company’s boat got stuck near the Chesapeake? Well, if you don’t, you’re in luck. Sit back, relax and sail down memory lane.