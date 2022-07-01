There was very little magic in the air on a Carnival Magic cruise ship that saw a massive brawl break out in the early morning hours on Tuesday just outside of New York. It got so out of hand that the U.S. Coast Guard was deployed to escort the ship to its final destination in New York Harbor.

The ship was returning from an eight-day round-trip voyage to the Caribbean. It was near the Verrazano Bridge, which connects Brooklyn to Staten Island, when the fight reportedly broke out, according to PIX 11 . The cause of the massive brawl was reportedly jealously over a threesome hookup that happened on board, according to the Independent:

When the ship docked at Pier 88 near West 48th Street, police and EMS were waiting, authorities said. The NYPD initially described the incident as an emergency docking, but Carnival said in a statement that the stop was scheduled all along. “Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened,” the statement read. “The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and shoreside law enforcement authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation.”﻿



Carnival Cruise brawl prompts Coast Guard response | Morning in America

At least 40 to 60 people joined the fray and the fight went on for an hour before onboard security got everyone under control. Still, the Coast Guard escorted the ship to its scheduled final stop and police first responders were waiting on the dock.

Advertisement

A quick YouTube search reveals that big fights on these ships are not at all uncommon. We beat this drum pretty regularly, but cruise ships seem like pure hell. Eight days on one would make me want to start a nuclear war on the dance floor but I say this as an outsider, as I’d never board one of those polluting, disease-spreading floating toilets. They could be the absolute bees-knees, at least there’s apparently plenty of hanky-panky, but at what cost?