Two days ago, Andy told you all about the world’s largest cruise ship, and how it met its end before ever seeing water. It’s not the only massive cruise ship in the world, though — there are plenty that have made their way out onto the high seas.

Right, yeah, boats. Since that cruise ship is being destroyed and no longer counts, what are the biggest boats you can actually purchase a ticket to ride? Here are the top fifteen, because fifteen just seems like a nice, round number.