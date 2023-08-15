Here Are The Pop Up Headlights You Forgot About

Modern headlights are cool, with their complex LED arrays and bright illumination, but they’ll never be the best lights out there. That’s because the best lights out there are pop-up headlamps, obviously.

Advertisement

Over the years, more than 100 different models were fitted with these fun lighting setups, which features lights that popped up out the hood or other designs that came with doors to hide your bulbs while they weren’t being used.

Of all the cars fitted with these creative lights, some stood the test of time, like the Lamborghini Countach and the 2004 Corvette, which was the last car to be sold in the U.S. with pop-up lights. But there are loads more that have fallen into obscurity.