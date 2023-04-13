100th Anniversary Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Get a Little Extra Power

The Quadrifoglio name is turning 100 years old, so Alfa Romeo has decided to celebrate with 100th-anniversary editions of the Giulia and Stelvio. But unless you already have a great relationship with your Alfa Romeo dealer, odds are, you won’t be able to get your hands on one. That’s because Alfa plans to only build 100 examples of each for the entire world.

The Italian automaker hasn’t said how many Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario editions will be sent to the U.S., but even if we got all 100, that’s still a seriously limited run. Alfa also hasn’t released pricing, but considering how rare they will be, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear that dealers are adding substantial markups over MSRP once they’re finally released.

That said, it doesn’t seem like you’ll be missing out on much if you just buy a regular Quadrifoglio. The press release says they get a small horsepower boost to 520 hp, but we’re betting that’s a European horsepower rating. So in American, that’s more like 513 hp. More is always better, of course, but 8 hp isn’t exactly something you’re going to feel. You do get the mechanical differential tuning from the Giulia GTA, though, which Alfa says helps improve handling.

You also get the updated styling from the refresh that includes new headlights, which is nice, as well as gold brake calipers. There’s some exposed carbon fiber on the grille and side-view mirrors, too. And inside, the number 100 is stitched in gold on the passenger side of the dash to make sure people know you got the special Quadrifoglio.

Often, special editions stand out with an exclusive paint color, but that’s not the case here. Your choices are Rosso Etna, Verde Montreal and Nero Vulcano, which are all available on the regular Quadrifoglios. If it were our car, we’d probably go with Verde Montreal because, man, it really looks great in the press photos. Not that you’ll see anyone at Jalopnik buying what’s probably going to be at least a $90,000 car anytime soon.

