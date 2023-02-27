Next-Gen Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Will Make 1,000 HP

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio isn’t exactly known for its reliability, but it’s absolutely incredible to drive. Unlike some of its competition, though, regular Giulias are similarly agile and really only down on power. Take one out for a spin, and you’ll start to think, “Maybe quality interior materials actually aren’t that important to me.” We’ll miss this generation Giulia when it’s finally canceled, but from the sound of things, Alfa’s replacement for it will do what it can to win us over with raw power.

Speaking to Top Gear recently, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said that while its first electric vehicle will be a small crossover launching next year, the Italian automaker will have something more interesting for 2025 — a redesigned Giulia EV. And yes, it will still be called the Giulia. “The Giulia is back,” Imparato told Top Gear. “Alejandro [Mesonero-Romanos, Alfa’s head of design ] is on it at the moment. We have to design a Giulia we will love. A connection with the past without jeopardizing the future.”

That’s interesting news, but it isn’t nearly as exciting as the horsepower figures he quoted or the promise that the electric Giulia will still be a nimble performer. “It starts at 350 bhp. The Veloce is 800 bhp. The Quadrifoglio is 1,000 bhp,” he told Top Gear. “I don’t want you to suffer inconvenience from switching to EV. The question for me is not whether to switch to EV, it’s to get the right handling and agility.”

Imparato also reportedly added that the new Giulia will use an 800-volt architecture, offer incredibly quick charging and have up to 500 miles of range. We’ll have to drive the car before we can confirm it actually handles as well as he claims it will, but based on just the information we have at the moment, it sounds like the 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia is going to be a pretty damn compelling sport sedan.