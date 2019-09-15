Photo: Jay DeVries

Weekend Wallpaper Put these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.

This red pickup is about as far removed as you can get from the one Land Rover will no longer sell us, but with that massive blower up front, it’s far more striking to look at and probably a hell of a lot faster.

Marty Roth’s 1967 Chevrolet C10 Prostreet runs a 454 cubic inch Big Block topped with a 6-71 supercharger up top and air suspension at the four corners. There’s a rad little airbrush drawing of the truck on the rear liftgate, and if you pull it down you’ll find the gleaming fuel cell sitting in the bed, a clue as to what this machine was built to do on the quarter-mile.



Photographer Jay DeVries didn’t give much more detail about the machine itself along with his stunning pictures, but you can see more of his work on instagram and on his website.



