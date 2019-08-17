Weekend Wallpaper Put these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.

The M2 is the M3 of our generation. I know it’s confusing, but it is. The naturally-aspirated straight-6, the small footprint, the comfort it feels on the track... It’s all classic M3.

Mike D’Ambrosio, a Jalopnik reader and a crack photographer to boot, took this shot of an M2 on an empty Pocono Raceway. We really like it and we think it’ll look great once you close out of all those browser tabs you’ve got open too.

Mike’s other excellent work is on his instagram here and on his website here, which also features some great car photography tutorials to help you take photos like the one above.

If you’d like a bigger version of the photo up top to use as your wallpaper, click here.

Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.