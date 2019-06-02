Weekend Wallpaper Put these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.

The Lancia Delta Integrale HF owned the hot hatch game in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. With a couple hundred turbocharged horsepowers on tap and four driven wheels, this Group B homologation monster would really scoot. The driving experience is typically Italian, arms flailing and immensely passionate, but ultimately flawed compared to something like an Audi Quattro. That’s all the more reason to love it.

I really love these photographs, as they place the big loud fast machine back in its element, a narrow road that looks like it would be at home on a tarmac rally stage through continental Europe somewhere. But the difference is, it’s not whipping through at race pace, it’s sitting quietly and politely. The well-trained beast is sitting there patiently waiting for it’s chance to roar again.

This photo was provided by Adolfo Perez, and we thank him for it. Is it nice enough to be your wallpaper this week? You decide!

You can see more of Adolfo’s work on Instagram: @parrancho

And for good measure, here’s a tall one for your i-Telelphone.