Weekend Wallpaper Put these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.

It’s bad luck to come across a black cat, especially in a darkened alleyway. That’s doubly true for one with an aftermarket supercharger bolted to its V8. You just don’t want to put yourself in situations like that.

This shot by will3photo came to us from Brandon Brooks, the Jag’s owner. Brandon tells me that his F-type makes 570 hp and 535 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels, which makes it a scary cat indeed.

Like it and want a nice big version of the photo? Click here and download it so you can look at it once you finish up that big report.