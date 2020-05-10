Your Ridiculously Awesome Dodge Challenger Wallpapers Are Here

Photo : K Miller

You’re probably looking at your screens a lot lately. Who isn’t? It’s incredibly tiresome on the eyes but what else are you going to do, stop binge-watching? If you’ve got to keep those screens in front of you for work or pleasure, why not at least spend some of that time looking at one of these Dodges?

This weekend’s wallpapers come to us from K Miller, who took some killer Vanishing Point-inspired shots of a friend’s 2012 Challenger R/T out in Saguaro National Park.

Photo : K Miller

He also sent us a neat shot of his Charger parked up close with the Challenger, showing off the fuel cap detail on both cars.

Photo : K Miller

Oh, and i f you like that top shot, click here for a full-resolution version.

