Weekend Wallpaper

Your Ridiculously Awesome Dodge Challenger Wallpapers Are Here

Max Finkel
Filed to:weekend wallpaper
weekend wallpaperDodge Challengermopar
Illustration for article titled Your Ridiculously Awesome Dodge Challenger Wallpapers Are Here
Photo: K Miller
Weekend WallpaperPut these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.
You’re probably looking at your screens a lot lately. Who isn’t? It’s incredibly tiresome on the eyes but what else are you going to do, stop binge-watching? If you’ve got to keep those screens in front of you for work or pleasure, why not at least spend some of that time looking at one of these Dodges?

This weekend’s wallpapers come to us from K Miller, who took some killer Vanishing Point-inspired shots of a friend’s 2012 Challenger R/T out in Saguaro National Park.

Illustration for article titled Your Ridiculously Awesome Dodge Challenger Wallpapers Are Here
Photo: K Miller
He also sent us a neat shot of his Charger parked up close with the Challenger, showing off the fuel cap detail on both cars.

Illustration for article titled Your Ridiculously Awesome Dodge Challenger Wallpapers Are Here
Photo: K Miller

Oh, and if you like that top shot, click here for a full-resolution version.

Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.

Max Finkel is a Weekend Contributor at Jalopnik.

