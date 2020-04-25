Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Weekend Wallpaper

Your Ridiculously Awesome Sunny Honda Civic Type R Wallpaper Is Here

Erin Marquis
Filed to:weekend wallpaper
weekend wallpaper
Save
Illustration for article titled Your Ridiculously Awesome Sunny Honda Civic Type R Wallpaper Is Here
Image: Edwin Chan
Weekend WallpaperPut these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.
PrevNextView All

It’s been a dark and deeply stupid week. I think we could all use some sunshine. For this week’s Weekend Wallpaper, we’re taking a walk on the lighter side with this sunny Honda Civic Type R shot by self-professed Hong Kong petrol head, Edwin Chan

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Your Ridiculously Awesome Sunny Honda Civic Type R Wallpaper Is Here

Here it is hanging out with its best bud, a Lexus GS250. You probably know this, but the Honda Civic Type R uses a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries TD04 turbocharger, running up 23 pounds of boost. to make all of the car’s 306 horsepower. Its’ 2.0-liter, turbocharged inline-four engine was one of our picks for the greatest engines of the last decade. It is loud. It is fun to drive and it is fun to look at. If that doesn’t cheer you up, I don’t know what will.

Advertisement

Hong Kong is an international city, bustling with people from all over the world. The cars on Chan’s Instagram account, regolith_photography, reflects that diversity. He’s shot a wide mix of autos from across the globe against the gritty and glittering urban texture of the great city. And as we also all know, the car spotting in just the Hong Kong junkyards is incredibly good.

Advertisement

Seeing the still living cars in their shiny glory is even better.

Erin Marquis

Managing Editor of Jalopnik.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Russia's Alfa Class Was The Terrifying Hot Rod Sub Of The Cold War

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 Feels Like A Lower-Budget Porsche Macan

You're Probably Underestimating How Much Your Car Is Costing You

Former Ford Focus Or Fiesta Owners May Have A Lot Of Money In Their Mailboxes Right Now