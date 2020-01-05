Drive Free or Die.
Your Oranges-And-Black NSX Wallpaper Is Here

Matt Brown
Photo: Matt Follansbee
Weekend WallpaperPut these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.
The old NSX is the car we all should have bought ten years ago before they exploded in value. But we didn’t. Or at least I didn’t. The prices have been increasing for years while the new NSXs are losing value. Why? Because the old one is better. Objectively better.

Jalopnik reader Matt Follansbee sent us in this beautiful shot of an Acura between orange orchards. Matt previously sent us a Porsche 928 GTS wallpaper, so it’s safe to say he has a talent for photographing black cars with interesting scenery. You can follow Matt on Instagram @m_follansbee. For a big desktop version of the photo to save, click here. Thanks, Matt!

Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.

Matt Brown is an automotive engineer, writer, and builder of unconventional things. Mostly vehicles.

TwitterPosts