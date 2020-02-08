Your Awesome Acura NSX Wallpapers Are Here

Photo : Raphael Orlove

There’s something poetic about these medium-format film photos of the Acura NSX, perhaps the least analog supercar on sale these days. The simplicity of film exposure capturing such a complex digital machine is kind of paradoxical, but it really does work.

The brilliant blue really shows off all of the surface details on the car that might get lost in another color, and the warmth of the film makes the car seem accessible yet special, exactly the impression Acura wanted people to get from it.

These shots are in-house jobs from our very own Raphael Orlove, who took them a few years back. If you like them, be sure to toss Raph a follow on Instagram right here, and you can read his writing on a website called Jalopnik right here. Oh, and if you like that top shot and want the full-resolution version, click right here.



