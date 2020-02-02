Drive Free or Die.
Weekend Wallpaper

Your Beautiful BMW Wallpapers Are Here

Max Finkel
Filed to:weekend wallpaper
1.9K
1
Save
Weekend WallpaperPut these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.
PrevNextView All

I like BMWs a lot, but their recent styling hasn’t always done it for me. Too many planes going in directions that don’t make sense, too much detailing on the fascia. But sometimes a photo captures something you don’t see, and that’s what’s going on here in my view.

Advertisement

We’ve got two shots of an M4 and another of an M760iL. Cars from two ends of the M car spectrum but they both look stunning here, especially under those stars.

These photos come from Mike D’Ambrosio, who took them at an event at the BMW Performance Center in South Carolina. If you like them, have a look at his tutorial for the light painting technique he’s got going on in these shots. If you want to see more of Mike’s photos, check out his Instagram right here. Oh, and if you like that top shot and want the full-resolution version, click right here.

You know the drill. Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on the weekends.

Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.

Max Finkel

Max Finkel is a Weekend Contributor at Jalopnik.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

In The Year 2020 Maybachs Cost $30,000 And Old Datsuns Are $300,000

50 Years Ago, Pontiac's GTO Super Bowl Ad Humbled Us All

This Tatra Used To Belong To Yasser Arafat – Or Did It?

Across The Atlantic, The Honda e First Drives Are In