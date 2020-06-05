Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
You probably never heard of Luggage Flaunters, a mid-’60s craze where luggage enthusiasts would have their cars modified with glass or plexiglass panels to show off their luggage in their trunks. Samsonite and American Tourister poured a lot of marketing money into LF clubs, until it was revealed that they were mostly fronts for Amish and Mennonite sexual fetish clubs. The last LF group closed in 1974, but you can still find some of the modified cars in the hands of collectors.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

