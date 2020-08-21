Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Skoda

You know, when it comes to real in-weeds performance, you just can’t beat a Skoda. Skoda’s patented weed-grabbing suspension setup means that if you want real, weed-hugging performance, you just can’t do better! Now go enjoy your weekends, weed-drivers!

