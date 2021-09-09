As flyweight Dutch-built supercars go, Donkervoort really has no competition. It’s truly the best at this tiny little niche of the automotive universe. We’ve always loved this weird little brand on this site, not least of which because the company’s founder is a dude named Joop. The D8 GTO is a wild machine that has a better power-to-weight ratio than the McLaren F1 — yes, I’m going to keep doing this — and looks as bonkers as the people who buy them. With the new Individual Series, the company is stepping away from “option packs” and allowing buyers to make their Donkervoort truly the spec they want.

The D8 GTO is already a pretty potent package, powered by a 2.5-liter Audi inline-five turbo pushing about 380 horsepower, though that can be bumped up with an ABT Sportsline performance kit to 435 horsepower. The car weighs just 1499 pounds, and with optional slicks Donkervoort claims it’ll tickle 2 lateral Gs through the corners. It’ll allegedly go from 0-124 in 7.7 seconds. It’s basically a formula car that looks like the design process was one guy describing a Caterham 7 to a guy who specializes in drawing catfish and has never seen a Caterham 7. I love everything about it.

The basic starting point is already a delight, but with the new Individual Package, “if you can imagine it, and it’s legal to put on a car, Donkervoort can do it.” That’s a bold claim, because I can imagine a whole lot. Really I think what they mean is that you can paint the car whatever color you want, and you can have the interior stitched in whatever color you want. And you can order extra carbon fiber if you want. I mean, you’ll have to pay extra for all of it, but it’s available. The company says it is offering “hypercar levels of customization” at “supercar prices” whatever that means. Donkervoort says it expects customers to “ask for additions or changes that we don’t even know how to do — yet.”

If you want to build your D8 GTO Individual to the highest spec of comfort that the company can produce within the shell, or you want the highest performance track machine, or you want a combination of the two, they can build it.

According to the price sheet, the D8 GTO Individual starts at 162,900 Euros, and it’s pretty easy to add a lot of cost to that price in short order. There are optional performance upgrades, aero upgrades, air conditioning, seat heaters, factory roll cages, carbon fiber wheels, and any exterior and interior color combo you can dream of. Hell, if you want it, Donkervoort will build the entire car in exposed carbon fiber for a whopping 39,200 Euros!

I would never even fathom spending this kind of money on a car, but if you’re running a supercar channel on YouTube with ghoul billionaire daddy money, this is the perfect car for you! It’ll grab eyeballs everywhere you roll, so you can totally put a little vinyl decal of your chan and your ‘ gram on the door as a treat. Nobody would fault you for it.