Image: Donkervoort

This year is the 70th birthday of Joop Donkervoort, the founder of the Dutch boutique carmaker that bears his name. Back in 1978 he began the company by building Lotus 7 replicas, and eventually began branching out to his own, albeit similar, designs. As a birthday gift, Donkervoort built him the limited edition D8 GTO JD70. Only 70 examples of the 1500 pound 386-horsepower flyweight sports car will be built, each costing around $180,000. It’s just a fun name to say, Joop Donkervoort.