You Can Do Two Free Laps Around Talladega If You Get The Vaccine

Talladega Superspeedway is probably the most iconic NASCAR track there is, with some apologies to Daytona. On Saturday, you can drive two laps on it, in your own car, and for free, as long as you get the vaccine and/or a Covid test. The tests and vaccines are free, too.

Drivers have to be at least 19 years old, must be in cars registered in their name, they must have insurance, and they must sign a consent waiver for the track. Drivers between the ages of 16 and 18 can also participate, though they must have at least one parent or legal guardian in the car with them, in addition to completing a minor release form.

The laps also won’t be at NASCAR speeds, as Talladega says drivers will follow a pace car going “highway speed.” Still, this is the chance to do two laps on a 2.66 mile track with up to 33-degrees of banking on turns. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. central time at the track, located in Lincoln, Alabama, and you don’t need to pre-register.

This is such a big incentive that I wish Talladega restricted the laps to only people who get vaccinated, since getting as many people as possible vaccinated will be a struggle in the next few months. This is a cool thing regardless, as only a little over a third of Alabamans have gotten at least one shot, and only a little over a quarter are fully vaccinated.



The laps will be done first, a Talladega official told CNN, with the shots and testing directly after. They also said that the event was already getting a good reaction in the young male demo, “which is who we were hopefully targeting.”

If you’re interested, you can find more information on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website.