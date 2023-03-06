Wyclef Jean Apparently Made an All-Electric Supercar

Singer Wyclef Jean – of “Gone Till November” fame – has unveiled his latest venture: an all-electric supercar. The covers were pulled off the Attucks Apex AP0 at Amelia Island over the weekend, and it is totally real and is absolutely going to happen.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

If the press release is to be believed, the AP0 boasts some pretty serious numbers. It can reportedly hit a top speed of 190 mph, and sporting from 0-60 in just 2.3 seconds. All of its power comes from a 90 kWh battery hooked up to a rear-mounted motor that produces 640 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Rooftop Cargo Carrier Double your trunk space.

Weatherproof and leakproof through rain, wind, snow, and even sand, this cargo protects belongings from the elements, just as your trunk would. Buy for $80 at Amazon Advertisement

That may not sound like a ton of power in the world of electric vehicles, but Jean and his company claim the AP0 weighs just 2,646 pounds thanks to its carbon fiber monocoque. That’s about one thousand pounds less than a Chevy Bolt EV. It’s impressive stuff, if again, it turns out to be true. Hell, it’s only about 300 pounds heavier than a Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Advertisement

The AP0 boasts a completely flat underpan with a number of aerodynamic touches alongside and on top of the little coupe. Triangular-ish LED headlights are fixed above rectangular air intakes up front. Along the side you get billionaire doors – because, of course – and a rather strange looking fin running right down the middle of the car. Out back there’s a real funky lighting set up that sort of makes a + shape. I’ll give Attucks one thing, it sure is distinctive.

At this point you may be wondering exactly what Wyclef Jean is bringing to the table here. Well, the company said he added “his own personal touches.” Those touches include an “enhanced music and sound experience” that’ll in-theory analyze the driver (whatever that means) and plan song selection that best fit that person’s mood for an “optimal driving experience.”

Advertisement

According to Newsweek, the rapper created the vehicle in partnership with Elo – owners of Supercar Room Miami. The plan is to have Attucks’ be headquartered in Little Haiti, Miami. Jean reportedly wants to help the community there, so the soon-to-be-in-theory automaker will be responsible for “discovering, grooming, and developing technology, starting with inventions, technological solutions, sustainability, creativity and design, coding and web3.” Good for you, Wyclef!



Advertisement

If all is to be believed and goes according to plan, the Attucks AP0 will be released sometime in the winter of 2024 and carry a price tag of $350,000. You can reserve your very own Wyclef Jean special right now on the automaker’s website.