World’s First 3D-Printed Rocket Might Finally Launch on Saturday

Everything is getting the 3D- printed treatment these days. From car parts and bike cranks, to saxophone mouthpieces and automotive accessories it seems like you can fabricate almost anything with time, talent and a half-decent 3D printer. Now, space travel startup Relativity Space is taking that notion one step further as it prepares to launch the world’s first 3D- printed rocket.



After NASA showcased the potential of a 3D printed rocket engine earlier this year, Relativity Space is about to launch its latest orbiter, which is comprised of 85 percent 3D- printed components. The space startup originally scheduled the launch of the new craft for Wednesday (March 8 ), but has since pushed the launch back to Saturday (March 11 ).

According to Space.com, the 110-foot-tall Terran 1 rocket is a two-stage craft that is mostly built using components that have been made using 3D- printing tech. The major components that have been created in this way include the rocket’s fuselage, and its nine Aeon-1 engines. The rocket’s engines also run on liquid methane, which is another first for the U.S. space industry.

Terran 1 Interstage Build Timelapse

In the future, Relativity Space hopes to up the percentage of 3D- printed parts on its rockets and is targeting as much as 95 percent 3D- printed components by mass.

But while you might think of 3D- printed objects as being flimsy or fragile, this rocket is far from that. While its launch won’t feature a payload, the Terran 1 will be capable of carrying a lot of stuff, as Space.com reports:

“Terran 1 is designed to carry payloads of up to 2,700 pounds (1,250 kilograms) to low Earth orbit and can haul 1,980 pounds (900 kg) to a sun-synchronous orbit at a cost of about $12 million per flight, Relativity Space has said. “The company is also working on a larger, fully reusable rocket called Terran R designed to stand 216 feet tall (66 m) and launch more than 44,000 pounds (20,000 kg) to orbit with its Aeon-R engines starting in 2024.”

When the rocket lifts off from a site in Florida for its mission branded “Good Luck, Have Fun” , the launch will be all about proving that a 3D- printed craft can “handle the rigors of launch.”

Relativity Space will livestream the launch on Youtube Saturday, with the launch scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Y ou can watch that stream right here.