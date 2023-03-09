These Are the Cars You'd Buy Your Parents if Money Wasn't an Issue

I would definitely get my parents a Cadillac LYRIQ. They are past the point where range anxiety is an issue since they aren’t going to do any marathon trips. So anything around 300 miles of range is more than enough for anything they could possibly use it for. An electric vehicle will save them trips to the gas station and hopefully a little less maintenance (certainly no oil).

They come from a generation where Cadillac is a name that has a lot of cachet to them. Also, it’s an EV that seems as if it’s built around more daily driving and comfort and not mind-blowing acceleration (still good but not crazy). From what I can tell, it seems to preserve a lot of button functionality while having a more modest touch screen. It has a decent ride height making it easier for them to get in and out of. Plus, it has all the safety features that they need.

Now, they still have a “new-fangled” electric phobia so I’d still have to get them past this barrier.