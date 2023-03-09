These Are the Cars You'd Buy Your Parents if Money Wasn't an Issue

Not everyone has great parents, and not everyone’s parents are healthy enough that they should be driving. And sadly, some people’s parents are no longer with us. But it can still be fun to fantasize about hitting it big one day and being able to give the people who raised you a nice car that they’d never buy for themselves. Earlier this week, we asked you what cars you’d buy for your parents if money wasn’t an issue, and these are the cars you suggested.
Cadillac Lyriq
I would definitely get my parents a Cadillac LYRIQ. They are past the point where range anxiety is an issue since they aren’t going to do any marathon trips. So anything around 300 miles of range is more than enough for anything they could possibly use it for. An electric vehicle will save them trips to the gas station and hopefully a little less maintenance (certainly no oil).
They come from a generation where Cadillac is a name that has a lot of cachet to them. Also, it’s an EV that seems as if it’s built around more daily driving and comfort and not mind-blowing acceleration (still good but not crazy). From what I can tell, it seems to preserve a lot of button functionality while having a more modest touch screen. It has a decent ride height making it easier for them to get in and out of. Plus, it has all the safety features that they need.
Now, they still have a “new-fangled” electric phobia so I’d still have to get them past this barrier.
A lot of parents probably dreamed of owning a Cadillac one day, but they probably weren’t thinking it would be electric. The point about lower maintenance costs is definitely a good one.
Submitted by: Idrinkyourmilkshakesluuurp
The Beast
My parents, bless them, should not be driving.
They are getting on in years and both have terrible eyesight. It’s a shame, I really feel for my father since he is a true enthusiast and used to race in his youth. My mother, however, never should have been granted a license, even in her prime.
For them it must be something chauffeured, preferably with medical equipment on board. So, really, the only answer is The Beast.
Either my brother or the Secret Service can drive them, whichever keeps them farther away from being able to cast a meaningful vote on anything of importance.
It’s unfortunate that parents inevitably get to the age where they shouldn’t be driving. But if you’ve got the money, hiring a driver for them is a great way to go. I’m not sure you can actually rent a Secret Service agent, though.
Submitted by: IstillmissmyXJ
Rivian R1T
My mom would probably want a fast Jag or something. She has moderated as she’s moved through her 70s, but she appreciates cars that are slightly understated but swallow up the miles.
My dad would get probably the TRD Pro Tacoma. He has the TRD Tacoma, and it’s a great truck for him. Oh, shit, no, Dad would get a Rivian r1t. He’s a pickup guy, but he’s also a true green outdoorsman. He still hikes and hunts and fishes, but generally within 200 miles of home, so the Rivian would be perfect. Being able to do all his truck stuff and not use gas would be great, and since they live in the Inter-mountain West, electricity is really cheap, which honestly is a plus for people pushing 80, even if they’re pretty comfortable, finance-wise.
We fully support buying your mom a fast Jaguar, although, if she gets to drive your dad’s new Rivian R1T, she may decide that’s what she wants to drive.
Submitted by: Arolpin
Porsche 718 Boxster
My mom is fully committed to electric cars and is done with her Tesla. I work with Porsche and I’d love to get her in a Taycan, but the Cadillac Lyriq seems more her speed. Her favorite car she’s ever owned was a Mercedes-Benz 300TD Wagon, so that would be a nice pick for nostalgia’s sake. Knowing my mom, she’d be thrilled by anything if I bought it for her, ICE or electric.
Oddly enough, my dad works for GM, but he’s always had a thing for the Porsche 928 and the Porsche Boxster. The Boxster might actually be a realistic thing to pull off some day, but 928s have gone through the roof. Knowing my dad though, he’d probably give me a hard time for not spending that money elsewhere!
Apparently, we’re all buying our parents Cadillac Lyriqs. But the Porsche Boxster is another great choice. Your dad deserves to feel the wind in his hair as he cruises around town. Or, depending on how much hair he has left, feel the wind on his scalp.
Submitted by: Aldairion
Polestar 2
Polestar 2. Both of my parents’ driving is getting a little dodgy these days, so something with plenty of safety tech for them and the people around them in traffic would be a must. And the car is not too big and difficult to park and manouver in the city.
They already have a charger at home provided by the building which they’re not using and the range would be plentiful for a round trip on the one longer journey they take regularly.
Plus the modern Polestar/Volvo UI is simple enough for them to grasp while simultaneously having a bit of those modern fun things for them to enjoy.
Honestly, I was surprised by the number of electric vehicles that people suggested. And if you’re going electric, the Polestar 2 really is a fantastic choice.
Submitted by: Isomeri
Toyota 4Runner
My mother loves her 2014 XTerra and has kept it longer than she’s kept any other vehicle. It’s getting old and she wishes it had more creature comforts... but she doesn’t want to give up driving a real truck-based SUV. She also doesn’t want to deal with a car payment since she’s trying to be responsible with money. She doesn’t like Jeeps, and I don’t think I could sell her on a Bronco, but if money was no object I would definitely get her a new 4Runner.
Your mom absolutely deserves a new Toyota 4Runner. It may be old, but it would be an improvement over her current Xterra.
Submitted by: Sid Bridge
Volkswagen ID.Buzz
Without a doubt the ID Buzz. They had an original camper can back in the 80s, and a Eurovan in the 90s - and they absolutely loved both of them. Their next car is going to be an EV, and that’d be the one they should get. Though, of course, with the anticipated prices being what they are, they won’t. Could they afford it? Yes. But that’s a whole other question.
Can Volkswagen just start selling the ID.Buzz already? It feels like it’s been in development for at least a decade at this point. We need the electric van, Volkswagen. NEED.
Submitted by: TheWalrus
Rolls-Royce
Money no object? A Rolls Royce or Bentley with a chauffer on retainer to drive my mom around. She’s perfectly capable of driving - no health issues or anything. She’s just not very good at it.
Dad - Jaguar E-type. He bought one after his last tour in Vietnam but his brother wrecked it not long after, apparently.
True luxury really is not having to drive. Just hop in the back and let your driver take care of the rest while you relax with your feet on those lambswool floormats.
Submitted by: Laststandard
Rebadged Genesis G70
Probably a Genesis G70 for Mom (but I’d have to put Chevy bowtie emblems on it, because they’re old-school and don’t believe in furrin’ vehicles). And a top-trim Suburban for Dad.
Sometimes, you have to be a little deceptive to get your parents to accept a gift they don’t realize they’ll love. Besides, what’s a little white lie between kids and their parents? What mama don’t know won’t hurt her.
Submitted by: Grasscatcher2
Mazda Miata
My dad has never cared about cars. He has been driving base model Honda Accords since the early 90s because they are perfectly functional appliances. The ONLY time I have heard him be excited about cars is talking about Mazda Miatas. He’s admitted he’s wanted one since the 80s because “they look fun to zip around in”, but he’s too practically-minded to ever get one for himself. It’s a dream to get one for him someday so he can just have some top-down, responsibility-free fun.
What car list on Jalopnik would be complete without a Miata on it? Hopefully, you can actually get one for him someday.
Submitted by: Michael Hawke
Ford F-150 Lightning
New cars specifically;
Dad - F150 Lightning Platinum. He’s been getting really interested in electric vehicles, but he likes having a truck to do some truck things when required.
Mom - Camaro convertible. Her first car was a 77 Camaro, she’d love a new one and would love a convertible as well.
Man, an F-150 Lightning and a Camaro convertible would make one heck of a two-car garage. Some Ford and Chevrolet purists might get mad about mixing American manufacturers like that, but who cares?
Submitted by: Jordon Michaels
Lexus RX
Whatever Lexus calls their mid-sized or smaller SUV this year (their numbered models confuse me). My parents mostly do their occasional road trips in a 10 year old Ford Explorer and they’ll likely replace it soon with whatever the local dealer has sitting around on the lot and will “discount” the most. My parents are more about the deal.
They both worked hard for a long time (my father only stopped working due to health problems). They deserve something nicer and a nicely equipped Lexus SUV would give them the size they think they need, good reliability, a better dealer experience, and a nicer car that their grand kids won’t hate riding in as much.
The Lexus RX is no Bentley Bentayga, but it’s still an excellent choice for parents who like to road trip. Especially if the rich version of yourself springs for the hybrid. After all, there’s a reason it’s so popular.
Submitted by: brufleth
Toyota GR Corolla
My parents are both turning 70 this year. Probably a Corolla GR. My dad likes sporty, quirky things that are still functional for some storage or road trips. My mom enjoys things that have luxury but aren’t “pretentious” (she currently drives a 2014 TSX Wagon). This would span the gap of the separation of the 2. Plus, I know my dad would let me drive it.
Personally, I love the idea of a couple in their 70s driving the hell out of a GR Corolla. And if your parents let you drive it occasionally, that’s even better.
Submitted by: Quaker864
Subaru with Eyesight
For my mom, a Subaru with all the Eyesight features I could get.
Not all answers have to be ostentatious. You’ve got to respect the practical answers, too. Some parents just need something reliable and safe.
Submitted by: MJen
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Well, if money absolutely was not an issue, I’d get my mother a Bentley Bentayga. But part of me knows she’d never accept such an ostentatious gift, so I think a Rav4 Hybrid would be the move.
I had the same thought when I was thinking of my answer to this question. Sure, I could get them a Bentley Continental GT or an Aston Martin DBS if money wasn’t an issue, but the truth is, some parents simply wouldn’t want a car that nice or expensive. Even if they accepted it, they’d probably never drive it.
Submitted by: James