First off, I should say that, incredibly, nobody was hurt in this whole mess, so that’s a relief. It’s also probably worth noting that while we really don’t have many details on what went on here yet on this Minnesota highway, it really does seem like the main person involved here, the one who appears to be wearing a bag on their head and driving one of those grocery store motorized carts onto a highway, likely is dealing with a whole host of issues.

Advertisement

Here’s the full video of the event:

There are whole suitcases full of stuff to unpack here, and so very many questions to ask. Is that a bag on her head? Just how far is the range on those grocery store carts? I’m pretty impressed it made it from a store to the highway at all. Why did the person do those action movie-style jump-and-rolls after they parked?

Also, in this tweet the Minnesota State Patrol claims they saved a life:

...which I suppose could be true, since they likely got her safely away from the highway and prevented her from doing anything else equally dangerous but they did come after she had already gotten off the highway herself.

I’ve reached out for more information on the event, and will update if I hear anything back. At this point, this seems to be all the information out there.

Advertisement

It’s worth commending the drivers who successfully avoided this very unexpected, slow, and wrong-way-bound highway co-driver, so good job, Minnesotan drivers. Also, this may be a good reminder to check in on people you know who might be having a hard time for any number of reasons.

It’s that kind of attention and awareness that may prevent people from driving electric grocery carts the wrong way down highways at night, after all.