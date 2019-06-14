Image: Porsche

With all this talk of Hypercars at Le Mans today, I’m thinking back to the last time a road-homologated car won the race overall. This is Porsche’s GT1-98, which won the French endurance classic in 1998 with Laurent Aïello, Allan McNish, and Stéphane Ortelli driving. The funny thing, though, is that it is not very closely related to its road going 911 GT1 Strassenversion counterpart at all. There’s not much 911 left in this carbon-tub car, save the runny egg headlights cribbed from the then-new 996.