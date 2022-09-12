Buying a car is pretty much the second biggest purchase we will make in our lives. But, considering the way the housing market is going, it may actually end up being the biggest purchase. Anyway, buying a car is a big deal, and there’s a lot that goes into that decision.

That’s the inspiration for today’s question: Why did you buy your current car?

Perhaps you got a screaming good deal, or maybe it was your dream car and the idea of money was thrown out the window. Maybe it was a right place and right time situation. Hell, if you’re brave enough to admit it, tell us how and why you were swindled by a dealer salesperson. You wouldn’t be the first.

I, for example, bought my current car – a 2007 BMW Z4 3.0SI 6MT – because I was bored during the pandemic, had some disposable income (for the first and only time in my life), and I wanted a two-seat convertible. Yes, of course, I looked at Miatas and S2000s. Mind you, this was well before the market exploded. I decided I wanted something far less reliable. I kid, I kid. It just so happened that this car popped up about 10 minutes away from where I was living. It checked all the boxes, plus you cannot not love a BMW straight-6.

But I digress. Share your story down below. Also, you get bonus points if you include a picture of your car. That’s far more fun than me having to guess what your car may look like, and finding one on the internet.

Oh, and remember, you don’t need to love your car to share a story. Spin us a tale down below. It’s now show and tell time for the class.