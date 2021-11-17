Ever since Lewis Hamilton started winning titles in his Mercedes Formula 1 car, the internet has quite loudly protested that even they could manage to do the same if they had his car. Typed declarations on social said that they too could rack up more than 100 wins and seven world titles if only they were given a good car.



But any sane person can see that this is simply not true. The chances of a mere mortal managing to finish a lap of an F1 race, let alone go on to win the damn thing, are well, impossible, even if you did find yourself behind the wheel of a Mercedes.

So if becoming F1 world champion for Mercedes isn’t the easiest job you can have in motoring, what do you think could be? That’s what we want to uncover today.

Maybe you think resurfacing the ice with a Zamboni looks like an easy gig, or consider the task of a car park attendant to be simple. On the other hand, you might feel like you could do a good job refueling an IndyCar, or maybe you believe becoming a car salesperson would be a simple transition for you to make.

Whatever the role, we want to hear what jobs across the car industry you think would be a walk in the park (maybe even literally), and why you think they’d be so easy to do.

Let us know your suggestions for whoever might have the easiest job in the automotive world in the comments section below. There’s additional points up for grabs if it’s a job you’ve held down and you can tell us exactly what made it so easy.