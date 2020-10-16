Video Shows Youth Hockey Suffer Wrath Of Zamboni From Hell

Screenshot : Hockey Is Dead on YouTube

Everybody is reportedly fine after a group of kids playing ice hockey were confronted with a Zamboni and its operator completely engulfed in flames doing a lap of the rink earlier this week.



Surreal video footage from the cameras within Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex captured the moment the Zamboni and the long-time employee piloting it seemingly spontaneously combusted into flames on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Here’s the footage via 13WHAM News on YouTube:

According to local reports, the Zamboni driver miraculously reported no injures despite clearly being engulfed in a significant amount of fire for quite some time as he slowly fled the ice rink, a trail of wet resurfaced ice in his wake.

Twitter user @russbites uploaded a different angle on the incident from the rink-side seating, with one awestruck kid asking for all of us, “How is he on there?”

Management claims a hose for hydraulic fluid ruptured and leaked over the hot Zamboni engine and exhaust, which led to the flames.

The skating facility released a statement championing Jordan, the operator of the Ghost Rider Zamboni, for quickly navigating off the ice and towards a method of extinguishing the flames, which he quickly did: