CountersteerYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.
I do a lot of driving. Enough driving that I think I’ve got a pretty good handle on eating on the road. The sad fast food offerings at every highway exit are enticing when you’re craving empty calories, but while it’s a lot of energy for not a lot of dough, it’s just... uuuuuuuuugggggggggghhhhh. You know? If you pack smart and pack enough, you can have a decent facsimile of a meal without the need to degrade yourself to visiting the clown or the king.
I’m just starting a 14 day 6,000 mile road trip across the country and back. I went to the grocery store last night to pick up a few staples for the road. Here are my must haves.
- Beef Jerkey (obviously, right?)
- Clif Bars in various flavors (Good breakfast replacement when you’re running behind)
- A half-bushel of Fuji apples (My van’s very large center console is literally full of apples)
- Water
- CAFFEINE (After 1000 miles in the saddle, getting up to do it all over again the next morning is a little daunting.)
Advertisement
So, let’s hear it, what are your must-haves for a long trip? I’m dying to know!