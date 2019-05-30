Image: Kristen Lee

I do a lot of driving. Enough driving that I think I’ve got a pretty good handle on eating on the road. The sad fast food offerings at every highway exit are enticing when you’re craving empty calories, but while it’s a lot of energy for not a lot of dough, it’s just... uuuuuuuuugggggggggghhhhh. You know? If you pack smart and pack enough, you can have a decent facsimile of a meal without the need to degrade yourself to visiting the clown or the king.

I’m just starting a 14 day 6,000 mile road trip across the country and back. I went to the grocery store last night to pick up a few staples for the road. Here are my must haves.

Beef Jerkey (obviously, right?)

Clif Bars in various flavors (Good breakfast replacement when you’re running behind)

A half-bushel of Fuji apples (My van’s very large center console is literally full of apples)

Water

CAFFEINE (After 1000 miles in the saddle, getting up to do it all over again the next morning is a little daunting.)

So, let’s hear it, what are your must-haves for a long trip? I’m dying to know!