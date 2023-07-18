What's Your Favorite Car From An Animated Series?

Animated series; dear god, I love them. Nothing distracts and delights like a good ol’ fashion grown up style cartoon series. With the San Diego Comic Con coming up, I thought it would be fun to get deep into our fandoms and talk about cars and cartoons.

This Friday, one of my favorite shows in the whole world (animated or not) is getting a whole dang movie. That’s right, The Venture Brothers, which has been cancelled and revived more times than I can count, is getting a movie to be released this Friday to wrap up Adult Swim’s longest running series. So while the rest of the world will be obsessing over Barbie and Oppenheimer I’ll be following the exploits of Dean and Hank Venture and their world of colorful, creative and hilarious super villains and scientists.

Advertisement

And the best car from The Venture Brothers? Well it has to be Henchmen 24's mostly powder blue Nissan Stanza:

21 24 gear up

But the Stanza is not alone on The Venture Brothers. From bodyguard Brock Sampson’s ’69 Charger to double (triple) agent and mercenary Molotov Cocktease’s Viper, the shoe is full of fantastic animated automobiles. But it’s not alone. The show Archer had a reputation for amazing cars, and then there’s The Simpson’s unforgettable cars, like the Cayonero or the car Homer designed for his half-brother’s car company, Powell Motors. Or keep things in the Adult Swim family and go for Early Cuyler’s truck-boat-truck or Carl’s car, Too Wicked or even Coach McGurick’s uh, “trans am” from Home Movies. If Anime is more your style (Toonami, as they called it when I was a kid) there’s plenty to chose from as well.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the meantime, you know what to do.