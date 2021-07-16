What's The Worst Thing You've Ever Left In Your Car?

I admit that I’m a forgetful person. I get easily distracted, and that affects me as a driver. When I’m parking my car, I cut the ignition, shift into first, and pull my e-brake. The task leads me to forget about my belongings sometimes, and I’ll leave the odd item in the front seat. What’s the worst thing you’ve ever left behind in your car?



I’ve left my wallet in the car at the H-E-B, so that I look like an idiot when I go to pay and the milk gets warm. I’ve left sunglasses in my car, which means I can’t put them on immediately after coming back in, because the glasses are too hot. I’ve even left my keys in there overnight, but was lucky that my car is too old to lock itself when it’s shut off and the driver exits.

My leave-behind situations have been pretty average so far, but some folks are a lot more forgetful . Like for instance, the case of the woman who left a rifle in the back seat of a rental car. The woman, Lauren Tannehill, reportedly left an AR-15 in the back seat of a Nissan Rogue. Whoops!



You may know the woman as the wife of NFL player Ryan Tannehill, who was with the Miami Dolphins at the time, according to the New York Post. Tannehill had rented the Nissan and then returned it after a couple of hours because it was too small, but she “just spaced out and didn’t take the weapon with her,” per to the report.

I don’t know how someone leaves behind a $2,000 rifle so casually. But, it’s Florida.

To top it off, the rifle wasn’t even found by the employees of the EZ Rent-A-Car, but by the driver that rented the Nissan Rogue after Tannehill returned it. A woman and her daughter had the car for two whole days before they noticed the case hidden in the back seat. Out of sight, out of mind? The Post said, they “didn’t notice the gun, which was in a case on the rear seat but hidden because the seatbacks were down.” Apparently, the women didn’t know they were in a Coen Brothers movie.

That’s one of the wildest leave-behind cases I know of, but this is about you and your stories. What’s the worst thing you’ve ever left in your car?