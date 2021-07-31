There’s nothing worse than embarking on a massive solo road trip with no idea what you want to listen to. I need inspiration. What’s been on your driving playlist these days?

My husband and I wrapped up our long Philly-to-San Antonio move, and I felt like I’d run out of things I wanted to listen to well before we even hit the halfway point. That’s a strange feat for me; I love music, and I can usually pin down something to tide me over — at least until I can think of what I’m really in the mood to hear.

No such luck this time around. I pinned it on my general malaise and the bittersweet reality of moving cross-country when you feel you missed out on the opportunities you could have taken in this very strange location you have no intention of returning to for any extended period of time. I wasn’t peppy enough for Led Zeppelin, but it was too hot for Type O Negative. I didn’t feel like listening to a playlist and skipping past a bunch of different artists, but I couldn’t decide on an album. There is truly no worse feeling.

I don’t think I have any big road trips in the near future, but I want to know what you’ve been listening to. Y’know. Just in case.