What's The Worst Car You Ever Bought?

Buying a car can be one of the most expensive decisions that a person can make. Whatever you decide to bring home to park in your driveway is a massive financial commitment. Besides the purchase cost, there are insurance, maintenance and fuel costs. However, we all need to sign on the dotted line at some point because we can’t afford to wait around for the perfect option.

I want to know what’s the worst car that you have ever bought? Did something beneath the bodywork look sketchy and it ended up being even worse than it appeared? Did you take a gamble on a used sports car that ended up being an absolute dud? Were you looking for a first car for a child that ended up being more of a headache than a learning experience?

Please don’t hesitate to share your stories in the comments. Recent reports show that a majority of Americans are willing to sacrifice multiple luxuries to afford new cars, so plenty of you are still buying cars.