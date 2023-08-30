What's The Best Wagon of All Time?

Wagons. You all – and myself to be honest – really love them. Everyone talks about how they’re the perfect vehicle – a blend of the practicality of a crossover or SUV with the driving dynamics of a sedan. What’s not to love? That being said, not all wagons are created equal. Some stand above others. That’s what brings us to today’s question.

We want to know what you consider to be the best wagon of all time. What sticks out in a field of great choices? It doesn’t have to be just based on performance – although performance always helps. Maybe you picked your best wagon of all time based on how much shit it could carry or how many people it could fit. I’m not your boss. Best is subjective, anyway.

If you’re asking me, I consider the best wagon of all time to be the second-generation Cadillac CTS-V Wagon. What a Goddamn machine. Say what you will about cargo or passenger volume. I do not care. You cannot beat a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 manual wagon. You simply cannot. Sure, stuff like the Mercedes-AMG E63S Wagon or Audi RS6 Avant are great. To be honest, they’re probably better on paper than the CTS-V, but it doesn’t matter. The Caddy is more insane than those two vehicles, and that’s what makes it better in my heart.

So, why don’t you drop on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what you think the best wagon of all time is? As always, I will be awarding bonus points (redeemable at your local Dave & Busters) if you tell me why the wagon you picked is the best of all time.