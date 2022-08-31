Forget about the woes of every other automotive segment, because the one that has probably suffered the most from the onslaught of SUVs and crossovers is wagons. As a result, there aren’t all that many left on the market.
However, there are still a handful, and pretty much all of them are wonderful things. Interestingly, the Germans are the ones doing the lion’s share of the heavy lifting to keep the wagon flame alive. Nine out of the 13 cars on this list come from a German manufacturer.
I don’t really know what that says about the industry, but it is a neat little tidbit to say the least.
Prices run the gambit and so does performance. While some of these cars may not have a ton to do with each other on paper, there is one thing that unites them. They are all God’s body style: a wagon.