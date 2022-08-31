Forget about the woes of every other automotive segment, because the one that has probably suffered the most from the onslaught of SUVs and crossovers is wagons. As a result, there aren’t all that many left on the market .

However, there are still a handful, and pretty much all of them are wonderful things. Interestingly, the Germans are the one s doing the lion’s share of the heavy lifting to keep the wagon flame alive. Nine out of the 13 cars on this list come from a German manufacturer.

I don’t really know what that says about the industry, but it is a neat little tidbit to say the least.

Prices run the gambit and so does performance. While some of these cars may not have a ton to do with each other on paper, there is one thing that unites them. They are all God’s body style: a wagon.