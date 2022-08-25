As American taste continues to trend more and more to trucks and SUVs, a number of other vehicle segments are starting to fall by the wayside. One of the best example of a dying segment is hatchbacks. They used to be fairly ubiquitous around the country. Now just a handful remain. But they’re still out there — waiting for you to buy ‘em.

Now, just 17 vehicles carry the hatchback torch, and several of them are not long for this world, either.

Before you ask, no the Audi A5 Sportback, Polestar 2 and Kia Stinger do not count as hatchbacks. They’re fastbacks. It’s different.

So, without further ado, let’s check out all the hatchbacks still on sale today in the U.S. They refuse to let the flame die out.