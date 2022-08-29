Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its twin-turbo 4.0-liter AMG V8 (the 63 engine) is coming back for 2023.

Its absence is definitely noticed. Supply chain woes forced the German company to suspend production of the V8. MB said it was prioritizing its focus to comply with “various global, external and internal requirements,” as well as several other factors, including but not limited to, challenges in the supply chain that have an impact on the product portfolio offered in the US market.

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz confirmed the news to us that the ‘63’ variants of multiple models including the G-Class and much beloved E-Class Wagon. There’s even an all- new SL63 on the way!

Here are the cars that’ll get ‘63’ V8 for 2023:

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe - $81,850

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet - $90,000

Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sedan - $112,800

Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon - $121,100

Mercedes-AMG G63 - TBD

Mercedes-AMG GLS63 - $139,000

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S - $120,000

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe - $120,700

Mercedes-AMG GT63 4-Door - $149,200

Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-Door - $170,350

Mercedes-AMG SL63 - TBD

In typical quiet German fashion, the announcement was made without fanfare on the company’s website.

It’s safe to assume there may be a bit of a hullabaloo for customers to get their hands on some Benz’s made the way God intended (with a V8). The company has some of the prices listed on its website, but it’s really anyone’s guess as to what they’ll be selling for on the open market. We are a country starved of our supply of new AMG V8s. We’ve gotta make up for lost time.

All these bad boys will almost certainly come with the classic AMG touch of having the person who built the engine’s signature on a plaque front and center.

It’s a momentous day for those who love gas gulping V8 noises. While everyone else is pairing down their ICE portfolio, Mercedes is still going for that old-school cool V8 rumble, and we thank them for it.