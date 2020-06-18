The New Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Gets One Major Upgrade: Bigger Wheel Arches

2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Photo : Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-Benz recently updated the look of its E-Class sedan, and part of that involved turning the wagon variant we’re lucky to have into a Subaru Outback knock-off. But there is some good news with the new design, too. The new look means the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S wagon had to get bigger wheel arches.

There’s not much to talk about with the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S sedan and wagon. It still gets a 603-horsepower “biturbo” AMG 4.0-liter V8 with 627 lb-ft of torque on active engine mounts, AMG brags, linked to a AMG “Speedshift” MCT 9-speed auto transmission and all-wheel drive.

But the interesting changes come to the design, where the grill has been inverted upside-down from the outgoing design, which doesn’t look as good, and the headlights have been heavily reworked to now lay “flatter,” as the automaker describes it.

I saw it and disliked it on the AMG E 53, but the 63 is different. AMG claims it means the cooling inlet behind the grille is significantly larger than before, which is what I’d say if people thought my design was ugly, too.



Inside, the car gets a really weird six-spoke steering wheel that I want to try out, which also gets larger shift paddles, an updated MBUX user interface,

But that reworked design at the front now also comes with wider wheel arches—no doubt a beautiful and wondrous thing that we should see on more cars. It’s not specified, but it was likely forced change from the increased profile of the front fascia which, along with the flatter headlight design, now sports a wider triple-air-intake that reduce lift over the front axle.



The new look is finished off with the controversial (but attractive here, I think) AMG-specific radiator grille.

The only issue, though, at least besides the face, is that the extended wheel arches didn’t quite make it all the way the rear axle of the wagon, at least not as dramatically, which makes it look a little too front-heavy. Like somebody who skips leg day. I’m not telling you to roll the fenders on your $110,000 AMG wagon, but it’s an idea!