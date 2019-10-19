What's The Best Music Video Car?

Last week we were pretty sure Charlie XCX thought we were idiots when she didn’t put any Mercedeses in a music video for a song called “White Mercedes.” It turns out that not only are we idiots, we’re also prudes who don’t know drug lingo.

But that got me thinking, there are a lot of music videos featuring some great cars. But which is best among them? My first thought has to be the McLaren F1 GTR in Frank Ocean’s video for “Nikes,” but I realized something. A better idea would be to turn the question over to you, our loyal readers. You all like music and have an eye for cars. So you tell us. What is the best music video car?

Advertisement

Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to embed the video too. Just paste the Youtube or Vimeo link in your comment and Kinja should be able to take it from there.