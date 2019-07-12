It's The Car Time We recap the big car news of the week and talk about some crap we saw on Craigslist.

If you’ve seen like any action movie involving a Very Big Heist, you’ve probably secretly admired the well-choreographed chase scenes and seemingly purpose-built getaway cars. And that’s the exact energy we’re channeling for Car Time this week.



On this episode, Staff Writer Justin Westbrook and I give a quick update on my BMW E36 M3 rally car, and, we fight each other verbally about the best getaway car for a big, cinematic heist, that’s for sale right now in America for under $15,000.

Also, uh, we’re definitely not planning on stealing large amounts of cash or government secrets or anything in the near future. Why are you asking? Get out of here.

Anyways! Should we have gone for an armored personnel carrier? A ’90s Toyota Camry? A school bus? Let us know in the comments!