I recently purchased a 1993 Lexus LS 400, which I consider to be one of the best cars ever made. As I mentioned earlier, this thing lives up to the hype.

And now that I finally own a vehicle that I love, I don’t want to waste it. So the question has to be, what do I do with it?

For starters, I’m going to rule out making it into another million-mile Lexus. That’s been done. I’m also way too automotively fickle to want to spend 855,000 miles in any vehicle, regardless of how much I like it at the start.

I’d also like to avoid modifying it as I’m not convinced that there’s any way to modify a Lexus LS 400 that doesn’t make it worse. I’m open to reasonable counter-arguments, but that’s my general attitude.

So far, I have a few plans. There are two things that currently need attention, so before I do anything I should probably take care of those. First, half of the left rear brake light is out. Thoughtfully, Lexus included a warning light to tell me that.

Second, the air dam on the front is hanging down. I’m not sure if it’s salvageable with some new screws or some skilled zip tie application, but that’s the only other thing that needs to be remedied.

After that, I’m working on reaching out to someone with a dyno to recreate the iconic “champagne glass” LS 400 commercial.

But I’m sure you guys have some more creative ideas. Fire away in the comments.

