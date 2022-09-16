If you’re a self-respecting car fan, there’s a good chance you’ve spent a few hours scrolling through Craigslist looking at all the weird and wonderful vehicles you could buy. Cars that you’d definitely consider, if only you had the time, money, and resources to bring them back from the brink of destruction. It’s a pastime shared by all car fans.



And today, we’re celebrating these ambitious project car dreams. Today, we want to hear what cars you’d love to work on if you had unlimited hours, unlimited money and everything you needed to make it look brand new once again.

Obviously, you could go for something ridiculously rare and exotic, the kind of car that only a handful of people ever get to see in their lives, let alone work on. Something like a beautiful old Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder would be a dream.

Or, perhaps there’s a car you’d like to resurrect for sentimental reasons. Maybe there’s an old Ford Ranch Wagon exactly like the one your grandparents used to own that you just wish you had the time and skills to bring back to car show quality.

For me, it’s always been the 1967 Ford Mustang.

It’s an obvious choice, but when I was living in the UK these were few and far between. So they could cost a bomb to source and spare parts could be equally challenging to pick up. Now that I’m in the U.S. and there are Mustangs lining every street corner, I’m stuck in the most expensive city in the country. That means that the cost of storing the car while it’s tinkered away on would soon spiral out of control: t he curse of the millennial blogger. Maybe one day I’ll be in the right place at the right time.

But what’s your dream project car? Head to the comments section below and let us know the aging vehicles you wish you could try and bring back to life. We’ll round up some of the best suggestions in a slideshow on Monday.