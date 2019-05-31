Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift is a fine movie, made better by the fact that a Nissan Skyline GT-R straight-six engine gets stuffed into a 1967 Ford Mustang near the end. One of the Mustangs from the movie is for sale, fully restored and clean as can be, but it’s lacking that very thing—the RB26. Instead, it’s got a V8.

Oh, and it’ll cost you about as much as a house.

The car is listed through North Carolina shop RK Motors, which is offering its 450-horsepower Roush Performance V8, five-speed manual transmission and complete restoration for a modest $179,900—or $1,616 per month for 10 years with 20 percent down, if you’re feeling reckless and have a really outgoing bank. (That comes to $229,900, for your budgeting needs.)

The sale listing says that after the movie came out in 2006, this car went unrestored through 2011, when it was “used, abused, and wrapping presentable paint around a spartan interior.” That led to a six-year restoration that ended in 2017, with a sweet interior job and a modern infotainment screen.

The car comes with restoration photos and receipts, according to the listing, and Jalopnik confirmed that the VIN in the listing photographs car matches one of the stunt cars from the movie.

And while it would be cooler with that RB26 inside, it’s hard to deny that this thing looks good. Perhaps if we all chip in, close our eyes and concentrate really hard, we’ll be able to pool enough money to buy and share it. It’s worth a shot.

