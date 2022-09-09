Look, I get it, camping isn’t for everyone. But the weather is finally starting to turn cooler here in New York, our 90-plus-degree highs slipping into the 70s and 80s, and we’re entering the season where outside becomes tolerable once again. If there were ever a time to give camping a second chance, this is it — and on today’s Dopest Cars, I’m here to help you out.

See, to get out of the cities or suburbs and into the wilderness, you’ll need a capable vehicle. Something that can ferry you to the ends of the earth, or maybe just the cool hotel at the end of the highway. Or, at least, something that will look really cool broken down on the side of that highway, three miles from your house. Adventure doesn’t always have to mean things go well.