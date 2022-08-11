I’ve been on a real ‘ 80s streak this week. I’ve had The Cure’s 1985 album “ The Head on the Door” on repeat, had pasta salad several days running, and seem to have had a hankering for a Blue Lagoon cocktail since Monday. Despite all these being more than acceptable in the ‘ 80s, the decade gets a bad reputation for its cars.



This changes today. Today, we’re on the lookout for the greatest cars to have come from the same decade as Top Gun, “ Let’s Dance,” and Alan Jones’ one F1 world title. Namely, what’s the best car from the 1980s?

It might get a bad rap for a decade filled with unreliable, boring, boxy cars, but the 80s had some excellent cars. You just had to spend a bit more time sorting the wheat from the chaff.

Cars like the sleek as heck first-generation Integra, the race-winning Audi Quattro, and the unbelievably exquisite Lamborghini Countach. Clearly, you’ve got some solid cars to pick from in this decade.

And sure, while the Countach is lovely and other exotic cars like the Ferrari F40 are pretty iconic, there’s one effortlessly cool vehicle from the ‘ 80s that I’ll start you off with. It is, of course, the 1985 Saab 900 Turbo.

The first turbocharged Saab might have come a few years previously, but by the mid-’ 80s those Scandinavian wizards had perfected the formula. By 1985, the Saab 900 Turbo was packed with electronic boost control, an intercooler, and came with a sweet new styling pack, making it one of the automaker’s best looking cars of all time.

But that’s just my pick, what would you choose as the best car to come out of the 1980s? Head to the comments section below and share your suggestions with us. We’ll round up some of the top picks in a slideshow tomorrow.