If you look at any decade across automotive history, you’re bound to come across a few losers from carmakers around the world. And while the 1980s might have been a great time for music and cinema, it turns out to be a tumultuous decade in terms of car design.



To uncover some of the worst offenders in the period of motoring mayhem, we turned to you. Yesterday, we asked what the worst car from the 1980s really was, and you had a LOT of good replies.

So sit back, relax and enjoy 20 of the worst cars to roll off production lines between 1980 and 1989.